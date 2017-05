July 11 Samty Residential Investment Corp :

* Says it will buy 20 properties for 20.59 billion yen in total

* Says it will take out 11.2 billion yen from banks

* Says it will issue units via public offering for 10.28 billion yen

* Says it will issue 1 billion yen worth bonds

* Says proceeds will be used for acquisition cost including incidental expenses

