German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned investment management unit set up an asset management JV in Shenzhen with Maison Capital, a Shenzhen-based investment management company
* Says the unit, jointly with the JV and Maison Capital, set up a 100 million yuan worth investment fund
* Says the unit invested 69.93 million yuan in the investment fund to get a 69.9 percent stake
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vTAVzG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.