German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Hunan Sundy Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for H1 of 2016 to decrease by 1.95 percent~13.48 percent, or to be 15 million ~ 17 million yuan
* Says the net profit of H1 of 2015 was 17.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m72B2Z
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.