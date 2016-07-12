** Bengaluru-based staffing firm Quess Corp Ltd's shares surge 58 pct on market debut

** Stock opens at 500 rupees, above IPO price of 317 rupees per share

** IPO was oversubscribed 145 times on the final day of the offer, raising 4 bln rupees ($59.56 mln) - exchange data bit.ly/29uxqzA

** Quess Group is a unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd ; Fairfax's India-listed subsidiary Thomas Cook (India) Ltd owns majority stake in Quess

** Thomas Cook acquired Quess Corp in February 2013, which was earlier known as IKYA Human Solutions

** According to primary market tracker Prime Database, 12 Indian companies have tapped the capital market via IPOs this year, raising nearly 87.6 bln rupees - data as on June 30, 2016 ($1 = 67.1600 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)