BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Bengaluru-based staffing firm Quess Corp Ltd's shares surge 58 pct on market debut
** Stock opens at 500 rupees, above IPO price of 317 rupees per share
** IPO was oversubscribed 145 times on the final day of the offer, raising 4 bln rupees ($59.56 mln) - exchange data bit.ly/29uxqzA
** Quess Group is a unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd ; Fairfax's India-listed subsidiary Thomas Cook (India) Ltd owns majority stake in Quess
** Thomas Cook acquired Quess Corp in February 2013, which was earlier known as IKYA Human Solutions
** According to primary market tracker Prime Database, 12 Indian companies have tapped the capital market via IPOs this year, raising nearly 87.6 bln rupees - data as on June 30, 2016 ($1 = 67.1600 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade