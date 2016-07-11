July 11 Inox Wind Ltd

* Order comprises of supply and installations of 25 units of Inox Wind's 113 m rotor diameter turbine

* Inox Wind wins 50 mw order from Atria Power

* Project scheduled to be commissioned by march 2017

* Project wil be executed on turnkey basis

* Co will provide atria with end-to-end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long-term operations, maintenance Source text: [bit.ly/29uAyLG] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)