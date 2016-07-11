German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 251.6-279.4 percent y/y to 380-410 million yuan ($56.81-$61.30 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29yLryg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6886 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.