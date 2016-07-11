German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
July 11 LuxNet :
* Says it repurchased 860,000 shares of the company during May 12 to July 11
* Says total purchase amount of T$42,204,104
* Repurchased 860,000 shares of its common shares as of July 11, representing a 1.1 percent stake


JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.