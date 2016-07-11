Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
July 11 WT Microelectronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.9 per share (T$1,298,149,342 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$223,818,860 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 4
* Last date before book closure Aug. 7 with book closure period from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12
* Record date Aug. 12
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4S56
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.