Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
July 11 China Fineblanking Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$45,202,820 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 5
* Last date before book closure Aug. 8 with book closure period from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13
* Record date Aug. 13
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4S5R
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.