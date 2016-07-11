July 11 State Bank Of India

* SBI says Delhi high court accepts SBI associate banks' plea to restrain banks' strike on 12th and 13th July Source text: SBI associate banks had filed a writ petition in the High Court, Delhi. The petition was mentioned today morning for urgent listing. After the hearing, the court accepted plea of SBI Associate Banks and restrained State Sector Bank Employees Association (SSBEA) and All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) from proceeding ahead with the strike notice and also restrained the associations and their members from proceeding ahead with strike on 12th and 13th July 2016

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)