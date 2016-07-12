BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** State-owned Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.4 pct to 313.30 rupees
** Stock top pct loser on NSE, BSE indexes
** Company to buy back 109 mln shares at 335 rupees each, for a total of up to 36.50 bln rupees ($543.4 mln)
** Traders say quantum of buyback is quite small and will not create excitement in market, as against expectations of 60 bln rupees
** Lower-than-expected buyback amount could potentially alleviate some investor concerns around dividend, say analysts at Citigroup ($1 = 67.1650 Indian rupees)
