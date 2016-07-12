BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd rise as much as 5.54 pct to their highest in more than a year
** Stock top pct gainer on the NSE index
** U.S. rival Alcoa Inc reported Q2 earnings (excluding items) on Monday, beating estimates and sending shares up in after market trading
** Hindalco's unit Novelis Inc, which competes with Alcoa in North American markets, is a leading producer of rolled aluminium products
** "Global Rolled Products division numbers have come out very good (for Alcoa)... This was the first quarter wherein they reported a 4 pct volume growth," says Pritesh Jani, an analyst with Religare Capital Markets
** Adds he was not expecting a 5 percent move for the stock on Tuesday
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade