** Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd rise as much as 5.54 pct to their highest in more than a year

** Stock top pct gainer on the NSE index

** U.S. rival Alcoa Inc reported Q2 earnings (excluding items) on Monday, beating estimates and sending shares up in after market trading

** Hindalco's unit Novelis Inc, which competes with Alcoa in North American markets, is a leading producer of rolled aluminium products

** "Global Rolled Products division numbers have come out very good (for Alcoa)... This was the first quarter wherein they reported a 4 pct volume growth," says Pritesh Jani, an analyst with Religare Capital Markets

** Adds he was not expecting a 5 percent move for the stock on Tuesday