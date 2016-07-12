** Indian banking stocks rise with the S&P BSE Bankex index gaining as much as 1.1 pct

** Govt to name new central bank governor anytime soon - TV channels

** Appointment could end the uncertainty about who would succeed Raghuram Rajan, whose three-year term ends in early Sept

** Indian govt bonds also rallied on Tuesday, with benchmark 10-year yields at over three-year lows, as investors bet on benign inflation data later in the day

** Consumer prices in June are estimated to have risen 5.73 pct on an annual basis, a tad lower than May's 5.76 pct - Reuters poll

** An increase in summer monsoon rains is expected to cool food inflation, increase chances of a rate cut later in the year

** State Bank of India gains as much as 0.8 pct, ICICI Bank jumps as much as 2.9 pct each, while Axis Bank rises 1.9 pct