BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Indian banking stocks rise with the S&P BSE Bankex index gaining as much as 1.1 pct
** Govt to name new central bank governor anytime soon - TV channels
** Appointment could end the uncertainty about who would succeed Raghuram Rajan, whose three-year term ends in early Sept
** Indian govt bonds also rallied on Tuesday, with benchmark 10-year yields at over three-year lows, as investors bet on benign inflation data later in the day
** Consumer prices in June are estimated to have risen 5.73 pct on an annual basis, a tad lower than May's 5.76 pct - Reuters poll
** An increase in summer monsoon rains is expected to cool food inflation, increase chances of a rate cut later in the year
** State Bank of India gains as much as 0.8 pct, ICICI Bank jumps as much as 2.9 pct each, while Axis Bank rises 1.9 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade