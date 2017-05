** Metallurgical coke producer Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd surges as much as 13.9 pct to highest since Jan 13

** Company said it is in the process of ramping up its production to meet demand

** Adds that it booked 115,000 MT of coal cargoes for June-July; about 65,000 MT of coal has arrived, with the remaining expected in late July

** Says it is ramping up production at its Gujarat steel unit, with peak production capacity expected in a couple of months

** Over 9.8 mln shares traded, about four times their 30-day moving avg

** Stock up 3 pct this year as of Monday's close