(Corrects headline and bullet point to show that H1 net profit is expected to fall, not rise)

July 12 Sealand Securities Co Ltd

* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 48.86-52.49 percent y/y to 523.35-563.35 million yuan ($78.31-$84.30 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29E5BJv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6830 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)