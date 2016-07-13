BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Bank completes issue of $750 mln sukuk
* Completes issue of $750 million sukuk for five years with 3.251 percent profit rate Source: (http://bit.ly/2pUZ7d0) Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline and bullet point to show that H1 net profit is expected to fall, not rise)
July 12 Sealand Securities Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall 48.86-52.49 percent y/y to 523.35-563.35 million yuan ($78.31-$84.30 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29E5BJv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6830 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* UK government reduces stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc to 0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)