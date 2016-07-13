BRIEF-Sophos Group says FY 2017 results ahead of expectations
* FY17 results ahead of expectations, unlevered free cash flow of $133 million
July 13 Charm Engineering Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it signs a contract with Fuzhou BOE Optoelectronics Technology, to supply FPD equipment in China
* Says contract price of 32.3 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/IIWPxQI8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY17 results ahead of expectations, unlevered free cash flow of $133 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 4.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO