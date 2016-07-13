BRIEF-Spectris appoints Mark Williamson as non-executive chairman
* Announces that Mark Williamson has been appointed to board as non-executive chairman with effect from conclusion of AGM
July 13 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co.,Ltd.:
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement Fuzhou-based internet technology co in July 11
* Says the parties will jointly cooperate in early childhood education industry
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5lbeosWP
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 739 MILLION VERSUS DKK 710 MILLION YEAR AGO