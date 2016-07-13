BRIEF-Sophos Group says FY 2017 results ahead of expectations
* FY17 results ahead of expectations, unlevered free cash flow of $133 million
July 13 Stellar Megaunion Corp :
* Says it withdrew the application which was to halt review of acquisition plan to regulator on July 6
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/eU9dSo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY17 results ahead of expectations, unlevered free cash flow of $133 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 4.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO