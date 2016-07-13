** Shares of Indian oil companies rise after a report that govt has approved 25 paise hike in kerosene prices per month till April 2017

** Proposed hike would lower govt's subsidy burden by 10 bln rupees ($148.96 mln) this year, according to report in Economic Times

** Higher kerosene prices would benefit oil marketing companies as well as upstream companies - report

** S&P BSE Oil & Gas Index up 1.81 pct

** Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd's shares up 4.85 pct, top pct gainers on the NSE index

** Oil India Ltd up 3.38 pct and Indian Oil Corp Ltd 1.2 pct higher ($1 = 67.1325 Indian rupees)