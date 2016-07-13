** State-owned power equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals gains as much as 6.3 pct to its highest since Jan 25

** Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Co signs deal with BHEL for constructing super thermal power plant in Bangladesh - PTI in Economic Times (bit.ly/29Ghb72)

** India's Exim Bank will provide $1.49 bln for the project, scheduled to start generating power in 2019 - report

** The company could not be immediately reached for comment

** Stock top gainer on Nifty Infrastructure Index , which is trading almost flat

** BHEL order book stood at 1.11 trln rupees at the end of 2015-16

** Analysts worry high proportion of slow-moving orders in backlog will keep FY2017 execution/margins in check