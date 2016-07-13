** State-owned power equipment maker Bharat Heavy
Electricals gains as much as 6.3 pct to its highest
since Jan 25
** Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Co signs deal with BHEL
for constructing super thermal power plant in Bangladesh - PTI
** India's Exim Bank will provide $1.49 bln for the project,
scheduled to start generating power in 2019 - report
** The company could not be immediately reached for comment
** Stock top gainer on Nifty Infrastructure Index
, which is trading almost flat
** BHEL order book stood at 1.11 trln rupees at the end of
2015-16
** Analysts worry high proportion of slow-moving orders in
backlog will keep FY2017 execution/margins in check
