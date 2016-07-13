** Dairy food processor Kwality Ltd rises as much as 6.1 pct to 118.35 rupees, its highest since June 6

** US-based investment firm KKR & Co. L.P. funds Kwality with 5.20 billion rupees ($77.43 million) for company's expansion

** Funds will also be used for Kwality's debt repayment and capex

** Over 2.3 mln shares changed hands, more than twice its 30-day average

** Stock has an estimated PE of 9.48, short of the sector average of 21.65 ($1 = 67.1550 Indian rupees)