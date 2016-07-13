July 13 Zhejiang Jianfeng Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says its unit plans to invest 11 million yuan to set up an infant and children drug firm in Zhejiang, with GOHOFF ARZNEIMITTEL GmbH and an international trading co

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the unit will hold 55 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5GsPyLSS

