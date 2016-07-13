BRIEF-J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says will consider buyback proposal for equity shares
* Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Zhejiang Jianfeng Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit plans to invest 11 million yuan to set up an infant and children drug firm in Zhejiang, with GOHOFF ARZNEIMITTEL GmbH and an international trading co
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 20 million yuan and the unit will hold 55 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5GsPyLSS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada