BRIEF-Frisq Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.2 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
July 13 WiseChip Semiconductor :
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$38,660,000 in total for 2015
* Says ex-right date Aug. 1
* Last date before book closure Aug. 2 with book closure period from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7
* Record date Aug. 7
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4XXU
* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged