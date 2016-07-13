July 13 WiseChip Semiconductor :

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$38,660,000 in total for 2015

* Says ex-right date Aug. 1

* Last date before book closure Aug. 2 with book closure period from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7

* Record date Aug. 7

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4XXU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)