BRIEF-J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says will consider buyback proposal for equity shares
* Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Medeon Biodesign :
* Says it will issue 6 million new shares at T$132 per share
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4XYQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada