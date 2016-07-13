BRIEF-J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says will consider buyback proposal for equity shares
* Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 MEDIPOST Co., Ltd.:
* Says it receives patent on July 12, for TSP-1, TSP-2, IL-17BR and HB-EGF associated with stem cell activity and use thereof
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada