BRIEF-Frisq Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.2 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
July 13 Surfilter Network Technology :
* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 250 percent to 280 percent, or to be 46.9 million yuan to 50.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 13.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4YeK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged