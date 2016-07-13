KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 Following is the full text
At the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, Bank
Negara Malaysia decided to reduce the Overnight Policy Rate
(OPR) to 3.00 percent. The ceiling and floor rates of the
corridor for the OPR are correspondingly reduced to 3.25 percent
and 2.75 percent respectively.
The global economy continues to record growth at a more moderate
pace, across major advanced and emerging market economies. In
Asia, persistent weakness in the external sector has weighed on
growth, although domestic demand remains supportive. Looking
ahead, there are increasing signs of moderating growth momentum
in the major economies. Global growth prospects have also become
more susceptible to increased downside risks in light of
possible repercussions from the EU referendum in the United
Kingdom. International financial markets could also be subject
to greater volatility going forward. In this light, global
monetary conditions are expected to remain highly accommodative.
For Malaysia, domestic demand continues to be the main driver of
growth. Private consumption will be supported by growth in
income and employment, and measures implemented by the
Government. While investment in the oil and gas sector is
moderating, overall investment is expected to be supported by
the on-going implementation of infrastructure projects and
capital spending in the manufacturing and services sectors.
Exports are projected to remain weak following more subdued
demand from Malaysia's key trading partners. Overall, while the
domestic economy remains on track to expand in 2016 and 2017,
the uncertainties in the global environment could weigh on
Malaysia's growth prospects.
Inflation was lower as the impact from the Goods and Services
Tax (GST) implemented in April 2015 lapsed and is expected to
remain stable in an environment of low global energy and
commodity prices and generally subdued global inflation.
Consequently, inflation is projected to be lower at 2 - 3
percent in 2016, compared to an earlier projection of 2.5 - 3.5
percent, and continue to remain stable in 2017.
Overall domestic financial conditions have remained stable since
the previous MPC meeting with financial markets continuing to
function in an orderly manner. The risks of destabilising
financial imbalances have receded. Both macro and micro
prudential measures as well as supervisory oversight have
resulted in more prudent lending standards and contained
speculative activities in the property market.
The adjustment to the OPR is intended for the degree of monetary
accommodativeness to remain consistent with the policy stance to
ensure that the domestic economy continues on a steady growth
path amid stable inflation, supported by continued healthy
financial intermediation in the economy. The MPC will continue
to monitor and assess the balance of risks surrounding the
outlook for domestic growth and inflation.
Bank Negara Malaysia
13 July 2016
