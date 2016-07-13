BRIEF-Saudi's SADAFCO EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units
* EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Tokyo Dome Corp :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BB+" -R&I
* Rating outlook changed to positive from stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3337
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ALEXANDER MARTENSEN-LARSEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2017