BRIEF-Frisq Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.2 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
July 13 Jiangsu Yitong High-tech Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 0.95 percent to 16.48 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 6.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OaUynA
* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged