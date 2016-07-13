BRIEF-Frisq Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.2 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
July 13 PR Times Inc :
* Says it to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Japan on Oct. 1
* New unit to be engaged in information collection, research and analysis business
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/omuS7F
* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged