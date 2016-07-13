BRIEF-Frisq Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.2 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
July 13 Southern Publishing and Media Company Limited :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.13 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on July 20
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 21 and the dividend will be paid on July 21
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Gh1Z79pH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged