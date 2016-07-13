BRIEF-Frisq Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.2 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
July 13 Remixpoint Inc :
* Says it plans to issue 1.5 million new shares via private placement to raise about 300 million yen with payment period from July 11 to July 15s
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3340
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged