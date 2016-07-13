BRIEF-J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says will consider buyback proposal for equity shares
* Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Tianjin Chasesun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 297.3-322.1 million yuan, to increase by 20-30 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 247.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x0KRM6zc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada