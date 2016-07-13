July 13 Watts Co Ltd :

* Says it set up a JV, named Hilmer Japan Co., Ltd., with a Denmark-based company DenSøstrene Grenes Import A/S and a Japan-based company MOTOBAYASHI Co.,LTD

* Says the JV is engaged in the operation of general store "Søstrene Grene"

* Says the company is holding 55 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YyTZpo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)