BRIEF-Frisq Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 7.2 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
July 13 Atrae Inc :
* Says it raised 166.9 million yen via private placement
* Says private placement plan disclosed on May 13 and May 27
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3kKQeA
* Says performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged