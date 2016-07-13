Jul 13 (Reuters)
United Urban Investment Corp.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended May 31, 2016 ended Nov 30, 2015 to Nov 30, 2016 to May 31, 2017
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 21.44 20.07 21.18 21.92
(+6.8 pct ) (+3.1 pct ) (-1.2 pct ) (+3.5 pct )
Net 9.09 7.92 7.79 9.15
(+14.8 pct ) (+1.6 pct ) (-14.3 pct ) (+17.4 pct )
Div 3,000 yen 2,953 yen 3,000 yen 3,120 yen
