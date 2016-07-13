July 13 Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 down 0 percent to 15 percent, or to be 37.9 million yuan to 44.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 44.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4Ym2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)