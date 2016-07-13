BRIEF-Tie Kinetix H1 EBITDA rises to 837,000 euros
* H1 TOTAL REVENUE DECLINES 4.4% TO € 9,720K (H1 2016: € 10,174K)
July 13 Ledman Optoelectronic :
* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 23.8 million yuan to 27.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 19.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4YmP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* H1 TOTAL REVENUE DECLINES 4.4% TO € 9,720K (H1 2016: € 10,174K)
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH FINIPER