July 13 Ledman Optoelectronic :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 23.8 million yuan to 27.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 19.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4YmP

