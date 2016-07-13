July 13 Nanning Sugar Industry Co., Ltd. :

* Says expects 2016 H1 net loss of 200-210 million yuan

* Says 2015 H1 net income was 23.8 million yuan

* Says increased raw material price and slowdown of sales volume are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5BaP6Fl8

