BRIEF-Saudi's SADAFCO EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units
* EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Nanning Sugar Industry Co., Ltd. :
* Says expects 2016 H1 net loss of 200-210 million yuan
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 23.8 million yuan
* Says increased raw material price and slowdown of sales volume are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5BaP6Fl8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ALEXANDER MARTENSEN-LARSEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2017