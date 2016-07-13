UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
July 13 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 41.4-49.1 million yuan, to increase by 60-90 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 25.9 million yuan
* Comments that cost control and sales expansion are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5TU1waXU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
* VELOXIS MAINTAINS ITS 2017 OUTLOOK OF OPERATING LOSS BEFORE THE RECOGNITION OF INCOME FROM LICENSE AGREEMENTS AND BEFORE ACCOUNTING FOR STOCK COMPENSATION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF USD 5 – 15 MILLION.