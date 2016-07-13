BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says Wood Textiles has raised stake to 25.28 pct
* says Wood Textiles Holding Limited holds 25.28 percent of share capital, up from 20.43 percent in June 2015 Further company coverage:
July 13 Sinoer Men's Wear Co., Ltd.:
* Says it raised 2016 H1 net profit to increase by 390 percent to 440 percent, or to be 25.6 million yuan to 28.2 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the co expects the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 250 pct to 300 pct
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 5.2 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FvYoKqVC
* Refers to proposal for privatisation of Intime Retail (Group) by joint offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement