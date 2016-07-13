July 13 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 20 percent to 30 percent, or to be 57.1 million yuan to 61.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 47.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4YpL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)