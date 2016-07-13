July 13 AVIT :

* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 45 percent to 65 percent, or to be a loss of 2.2 million yuan to a loss of 3.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was a loss of 6.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/4YqB

