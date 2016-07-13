BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says Wood Textiles has raised stake to 25.28 pct
says Wood Textiles Holding Limited holds 25.28 percent of share capital, up from 20.43 percent in June 2015
July 13 Toell Co Ltd :
* Says its unit TOELL U.S.A. Corporation will set up a plant in Hawaii to expand production of bottle water "Hawaiian Water"
* Refers to proposal for privatisation of Intime Retail (Group) by joint offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement