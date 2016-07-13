BRIEF-Saudi's SADAFCO EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units
* EGM approves liquidator reports for liquidation of three units and cancel their commercial registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Jiangsu Yunyi Electric :
* Says net profit for 2016 H1 up 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 56.3 million yuan to 65.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 46.9 million yuan
* ALEXANDER MARTENSEN-LARSEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2017