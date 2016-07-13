BRIEF-Tie Kinetix H1 EBITDA rises to 837,000 euros
* H1 TOTAL REVENUE DECLINES 4.4% TO € 9,720K (H1 2016: € 10,174K)
July 13 Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to be 13 million yuan to 14.5 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 H1 was 108.8 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from Shanghai-based E-Commerce unit and information service business are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2pXzQU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH FINIPER