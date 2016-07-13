UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
July 13 Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 will increase by 150 percent to 170 percent, or to be 78.5 million yuan to 84.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 31.4 million yuan
* In the previous outlook, the co expects the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase 50 pct to 100 pct
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FnfqnSCW
* VELOXIS MAINTAINS ITS 2017 OUTLOOK OF OPERATING LOSS BEFORE THE RECOGNITION OF INCOME FROM LICENSE AGREEMENTS AND BEFORE ACCOUNTING FOR STOCK COMPENSATION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF USD 5 – 15 MILLION.