BRIEF-Tie Kinetix H1 EBITDA rises to 837,000 euros
* H1 TOTAL REVENUE DECLINES 4.4% TO € 9,720K (H1 2016: € 10,174K)
July 13 Sino Wealth Electronic Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 73 percent to 92 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 H1 was 20.8 million yuan
* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH FINIPER