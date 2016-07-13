UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
July 13 Chengdu Huasun Group Inc., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net profit of 16-18 million yuan, to increase by 275.7-322.7 percent compared with 2015 H1
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 4.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased gross revenue is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GJscvGiX
* VELOXIS MAINTAINS ITS 2017 OUTLOOK OF OPERATING LOSS BEFORE THE RECOGNITION OF INCOME FROM LICENSE AGREEMENTS AND BEFORE ACCOUNTING FOR STOCK COMPENSATION TO BE IN THE RANGE OF USD 5 – 15 MILLION.