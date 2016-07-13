BRIEF-Pegas Nonwovens says Wood Textiles has raised stake to 25.28 pct
* says Wood Textiles Holding Limited holds 25.28 percent of share capital, up from 20.43 percent in June 2015 Further company coverage:
July 13 Hanatour Service Inc.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 700 won per share of common stock for 2016 H1
* Dividend payment to shareholders of record on June 30
* Total dividend amount of 7.75 billion won
Source text in Korean:
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Refers to proposal for privatisation of Intime Retail (Group) by joint offerors by way of a scheme of arrangement